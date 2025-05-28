Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Bancorp worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,971,000 after buying an additional 631,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 466,795 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 974,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 386,295 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,692,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bancorp by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $65.84.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.