U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

View Our Latest Report on USPH

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.