UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.20, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

