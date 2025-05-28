Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Uniti Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 255,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNIT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.