Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,138 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

