Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

