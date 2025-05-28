Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.61, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,371 shares of company stock valued at $29,919,729. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

