Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 5,476 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

