Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 738 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after buying an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after acquiring an additional 342,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

