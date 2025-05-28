Vident Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 26,851 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays cut Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

