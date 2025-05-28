Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 347.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Andersons Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

