Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 178.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $77.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $701.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.