Vident Advisory LLC Buys 10,982 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,061,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 878,885 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Frontline by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,090,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 630,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Frontline Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of FRO stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

