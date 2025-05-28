Vident Advisory LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,672,320.55. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,366 shares of company stock worth $835,490. 10.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

