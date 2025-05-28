Vident Advisory LLC Buys 482 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.