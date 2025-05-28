Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 149,616 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:PDS opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $579.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.