Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $14,564,000. Castalian Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,353,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.1%

ARLP stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

