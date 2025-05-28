Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

