Vident Advisory LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after buying an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,233,000 after buying an additional 445,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,426,000 after acquiring an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

