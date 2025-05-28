Vident Advisory LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after buying an additional 867,201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after buying an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after buying an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 2.6%

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

