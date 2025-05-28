Vident Advisory LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,550,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,599.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 222,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 110,804 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.16. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $16.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

