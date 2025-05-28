Vident Advisory LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

