Vident Advisory LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $960.70 million, a P/E ratio of 158.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.