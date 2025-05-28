Vident Advisory LLC Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $90,478,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,129,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $4,660,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MDB opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average is $234.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.