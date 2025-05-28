Vident Advisory LLC Increases Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,569,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,581,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,444,000 after acquiring an additional 778,021 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,271,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $48.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TS

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.