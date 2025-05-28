Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.2%

WTW opened at $312.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.29. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $248.09 and a twelve month high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

