Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $301.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $284.28 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.28.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

