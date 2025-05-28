Vident Advisory LLC Invests $404,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ESAB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,200,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,176,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after buying an additional 318,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ESAB opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.