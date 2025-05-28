Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 3,349,779 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $6,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UWM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of UWM by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.75. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

