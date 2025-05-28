Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.0%

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.76. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.