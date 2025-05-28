Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

