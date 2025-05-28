Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 13,106 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 908,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

