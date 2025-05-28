Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Saia by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $275.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.80. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Saia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

