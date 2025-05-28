Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,046.49. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,950 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

