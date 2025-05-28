Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 3,505 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,177.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,517,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 716,613 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,746,000.

Shares of SBH opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $900.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

