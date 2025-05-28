Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 4,453 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Scholastic worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Scholastic by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Scholastic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Scholastic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $500.20 million, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

