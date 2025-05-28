Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 4,548 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ODP by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

