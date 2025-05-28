Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of VBK opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

