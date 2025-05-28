Vident Advisory LLC Raises Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

