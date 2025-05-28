Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.68.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

