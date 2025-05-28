Vident Advisory LLC Sells 10,713 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.