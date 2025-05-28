Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Malibu Boats by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 52,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $228.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

