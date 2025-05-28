Vident Advisory LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE GNW opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

