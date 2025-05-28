Vident Advisory LLC Sells 626 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $5,698,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $858.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $345.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

