Vident Advisory LLC Sells 738 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,050,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NX stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

