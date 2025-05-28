Vident Advisory LLC Takes $456,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.