Vident Advisory LLC Takes $467,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $78,694,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ScanSource by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 366,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $927.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.90.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $704.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCSC. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

