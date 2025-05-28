Vident Advisory LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $516,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,087.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

