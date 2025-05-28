Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

NYSE ASAN opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

