Vident Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 51.74% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.1363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

